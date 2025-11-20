Again, Gunmen Attack Kwara Community, Abduct Four

Barely 24 hours after the bandits’ attack in Eruku, Kwara State, some unknown gunmen have launched another attack, abducting four rice farmers in Bokungi Village, Edu Local Government Area.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the attack on Tuesday night claimed three lives and over 30 people were abducted.

‎Sources said that the latest incident occurred on Wednesday evening while the victims were working on their rice farms during the peak of the harvest season.

‎‎According to a community source, the attackers arrived suddenly and surrounded the farmers as they were gathering their harvested rice.

‎“It has been confirmed that bandits struck again at Bokungi under the Lafiagi Emirate. Four people were abducted. Information is still emerging,” the source said.

‎Residents said the gunmen operated for several minutes without resistance, forcing the farmers into the nearby bush before whisking them away toward an unknown destination.

‎Community members also disclosed that rising insecurity in Edu LGA had left several farming settlements deserted, as farmers fear attacks during the harvest period — a time when they were most vulnerable on the fields.

‎The Kwara State Police Command and the state government had yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.