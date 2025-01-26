Again, Gunmen Abduct Young Lady In Kano After Extorting N8m

Share

A group of unknown gunmen stormed Garo town in Kabo Local Government Area, abducting a lady identified as Zainab after extorting N8 million from the family.

Zainab family had negotiated for the release of their first daughter, a secondary school graduate, after paying a ransom of N8 million, but the defiant gunmen whisked Zainab away to an unknown destination.

A source told our Correspondent that the gunmen operated in Commando style, as they fired gunshots in the air moving with the victim and the money extorted from her family.

According to eyewitness accounts, the dear-devil gunmen number about 10, targeted the residence of a popular business tycoon, Alhaji Auwal, in Garo Sabuwar Unguwa at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

“Three of them were armed with guns, while the rest carried assorted types of dangerous weapons. Residents were. Scared as they brandished their weapons firing gunshots sporadically.

” The attackers forced their way into the house by breaking through a smaller door. “They gathered the entire family in one place, creating an atmosphere of fear and panic.

“The head of the family, in a desperate plea for safety, negotiated with the gunmen. He offered to meet their demands to protect his family. The kidnappers demanded money and were handed ₦8 million.

” Despite receiving the ransom, the criminals abducted the family’s eldest daughter, a secondary school graduate, before escaping. The whereabouts of the abducted young lady remains unknown, as the kidnappers are yet to contact the family,” narrated an eyewitness.

Our Correspondent reports that the latest abduction of Zainab has sent waves of fear and apprehension across Kano.

However, the spokesperson of Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa told our Correspondent that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Salman Dogo Garba has already deployed an anti-kidnapping team and other detectives to the area to capture the gunmen as the investigation is ongoing.

He called for calm and urged residents to remain vigilant at all times and report suspicious movements to the police for immediate action.

Our Correspondent had earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted and killed a retired Permanent Secretary from Gombe state who was enjoying his retirement in Kano before the tragic incident.

The victim, Atiku Mu’azu, was a former Chairman of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

He was residing at Kabuga/Jan Bulo Estate along Gwarzo Road, in Kano State. He was killed by his abductors after collecting a ransom of N10 million from members of his family.

Our Correspondent gathered that he received a phone call from his mechanic that his stolen car was found. The mechanic advised him to meet him at an undisclosed location to recover the stolen vehicle.

Unfortunately, Atiku met them at the said location where he was forcefully held hostage.

A source narrated to our Correspondent that, “Tater, the abductors reached his family with a ransom demand of N20 million. but the family could only raise N10 million, which the abductors collected, only to later drop his dead body by the roadside of a different location. A suspect has been arrested, but the mechanic is on the run.”

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya confirmed the ugly and tragic incident on Saturday. He expressed deep dismay and shock over the gruesome murder of Atiku.

In a condolence message signed by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Governor Yahaya commended the swift response of security agencies, who have since apprehended a suspect in connection with the killing of Atiku.

The Governor called for a thorough investigation and justice in the case.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and associates of the deceased, as well as the people of Kalishen in Shongom Local Government Area, where he hailed from,” reads the Statement.

Our Correspondent reports that on Friday, police in Kano raised the alarm over plots by terrorists to launch deadly attacks at strategic public facilities in Kano.

A statement by the state Police Command spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa urged members of the public to report suspicious movements to the police.

Kiyawa said Kano State Police Command in liaison with other security agencies has received intelligence reports of suspected terrorists planning to launch attacks on public gatherings in strategic locations within Kano State.

“In response, we hereby urge residents to exercise caution and avoid crowded places and environments until further notice as a preventive measure to enable security operatives to identify and dislodge possible attackers.

” To ensure a peaceful Kano State, necessary security arrangements have been put in place. A team of experts from the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear units have been deployed to strategic locations and are on high alert. The Unit can be contacted through: 08169884988 or 07067157218 for a report of suspicious persons or item(s).

“We encourage residents to report any emergency or suspicious activity to the nearest Police Station or contact the Kano State Police Command through the following emergency numbers:08032419754,08123821575, 09029292926.

” The Kano State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and properties as well as maintaining law and order in Kano State. We appreciate the support and cooperation of the good people of Kano State and urge everyone to remain vigilant,” the statement added.

