Again, Gunmen Abduct 7 Persons, 2 Rescued In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of seven persons by five gunmen along the Eleyin/Omu-Aran road in Irepodun Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said that in collaboration with the military and vigilantes, the Command launched a swift operation that led to the rescue of two victims.

She added that efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

The statement read: “It was reported that about five armed men blocked the highway, stopping two private vehicles and forcefully taking all occupants to an unknown location.

“Following the report, the Command, in collaboration with the military and vigilantes, launched a swift operation, leading to the successful rescue of two victims, Ganiyu Ajayi and Kolawole Adeyemi. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining five victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The Command has intensified security measures across the area, including aggressive bush combing, strategic patrols, and intelligence-driven operations to prevent further occurrences.

“We assure the public that robust strategies are in place to tackle criminal activities and safeguard lives and property across the State.

“Residents are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive by providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

“Further updates will be provided as necessary.”

