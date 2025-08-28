Again, ‘Gentle The Yahoo’ Executes 3 Fighters For Deserting Duty Post

The dreaded terror kingpin, Ifeanyi Okorienta Eze, popularly known as “Gentle the Yahoo,” has once again carried out a ruthless execution, this time killing three of his own fighters.

Reliable sources revealed that the killings, which were captured in a viral video now circulating online, followed accusations that the fighters abandoned their assigned duty post to rob unsuspecting victims without authorisation.

In the chilling footage, the three men, visibly trembling, were seen chained in handcuffs and forced against a wall as Gentle interrogated them. Midway through their explanations, the gang leader abruptly pulled out an AK-47 rifle and fired multiple rounds at the three, at close range, ex- ecuting all three on the spot.

This brazen act comes barely two months after Gentle, alongside another notorious criminal identified as B44 (real name: Monday Ogu), narrowly escaped an operation by security forces in the Arondizuogu axis of Imo State. Shortly after that escape, both men allegedly accused four members of their gang of being informants and executed them inside the forest, leaving their corpses behind.