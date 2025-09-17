Again, Fire Guts Four-Storey Building On Lagos Island

A fire outbreak on Tuesday evening gutted a four-storey building, Emab Plaza, located behind Mandilas on Lagos Island.

The incident, reported around 9:00 pm, prompted the immediate dispatch of fire crews from the Ebute Elefun and Oniru Fire Stations of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

READ ALSO:

Sources said the blaze originated on the fourth floor, spreading to adjoining apartments.

As of 10:00 pm, Deputy Controller General Olajide Ogabi confirmed that rescue operations were still ongoing.

This incident comes few hours after fire gutted a six-storey building at Marina, Lagos Island, around 2:00 pm, where eight people were rescued.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has urged residents to remain vigilant and report emergencies promptly, as investigations into the cause of the blaze continue.