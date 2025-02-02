Again, Etinosa Calls Out Frederick Leonard Over Bad Behaviour On Set

Share

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has once again taken to her social media page to drag her colleague, Frederick Leonard over his bad behaviour with a crew members on set.

Taking to her Instagram page, Etinosa narrated what the actor did without mentioning his name at first, but at the caption of the post, she greeted and mentioned the actor’s name, which happens to be Fredrick Leonard.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Etinosa had recently cried out over being blocked by the Fredrick after she corrected him about his unfair treatment towards the crew members on set.

Before she mentioned the actor’s name, Etinosa narrated the story, saying the unnamed actor had asked the script director to come close, and when she did, he used her blouse to clean his sweat.

However, when the lady protested, the actor called for her to be removed from the set.

She wrote: “An actor called a script supervisor to come closer which she did. Suddenly he pulled her dress close to his face and used her dress on her body to clean his sweat.

“The lady protested and the actor was yelling at her and demanded that the girl be kicked out of set because he is a GOD.

“Thankfully the Director had the balls to reprimand the actor and stand up for the script supervisor…..

“Note, he never apologized and his dab was right there with his PA.

“Even God will not treat a fellow human that way.”

Etinosa captioned; “Bad behaviour..„ Good evening Frederick.”

