Again, Enugu Pulls Down Property Used For Kidnapping

The Enugu State Government yesterday, demolished yet another building used for kidnapping in the state, an action it said is in line with the laws of the state.

Security agencies had, during the week, rescued a kidnap victim at the demolished property, a bungalow at Umueze Awkunanaw in Nkanu West LGA of the state, used by the prime suspect, Igwenagu Ogbodo, and his gang for holding victims captive.

Ogbodo and some of his gang members, however, escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds when security agencies stormed the property.

Speaking to journalists during the demolition, the Council Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, John Ogbodo, commended Governor Peter Mbah for consistently demonstrating political will in the war against insecurity.