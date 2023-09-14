Again, Electricity System Collapses In Nigeria

There is an electricity system collapse in many parts of Nigeria.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) confirmed the sad development in a statement on Thursday.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the total system collapse occurred at 12:40 a.m.

He said, “EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40 am today, 14th September 2023.

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”