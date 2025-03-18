Share

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State has accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani, of accepting a political “Contract” from President Bola Tinubu aimed at undermining him politically ahead of the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai made this claim amid Governor Sani’s recent comments on the massive debt inherited from the former administration led by El-Rufai.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Sani had claimed that the debt was so significant that it was beyond the state’s ability to repay.

In an interview with Freedom Radio Kaduna, El-Rufai strongly rejected these assertions, describing them as politically motivated.

He accused Governor Sani’s administration of incompetence and claimed it was failing due to a lack of understanding of governance.

El-Rufai further alleged that Uba Sani’s actions were part of a broader political strategy orchestrated by the federal government.

According to the former governor, the Tinubu-led administration fears that he may pose a challenge to President Tinubu in the future and has thus instructed Uba Sani to weaken him politically.

“The reason Uba Sani is making these statements is that he was given a contract. He was given a contract that says: ‘Go and tarnish, destroy, and politically cripple Nasir El-Rufai because we believe he will fight Tinubu in the future,'” El-Rufai stated.

“They said, ‘We have wronged him, and we believe he will challenge Tinubu later, so help us weaken him politically. That’s why you should raise the issue of Kaduna’s debt, and we will support you in return.’”

El-Rufai went on to claim that the federal government was rewarding Governor Sani with financial backing for projects in Kaduna State, with an implied quid pro quo.

“They told him, ‘We will continue to give you funds to execute projects, and you can loot as much as you want, but just ensure you deal with this man because he is a threat.’ That is the contract Uba Sani accepted,” he said.

The former governor’s accusations have sparked controversy and raised further questions about the political dynamics in Kaduna State as the 2027 elections draw closer.

Political analysts are closely watching the evolving power struggle between the two leaders and the implications for both Kaduna and national politics.

As of now, Governor Uba Sani has yet to respond to the claims made by El-Rufai. The tension between the two politicians is expected to continue to make headlines in the coming months.

