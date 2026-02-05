Again, EFCC Witness Says No Transaction Linked To Yahaya Bello

…Court adjourns to March 3, 9 for continuation of trial

The seventh prosecution witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing alleged money laundering trial against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has maintained that the name of the former governor did not appear, either as beneficiary in all documents, or as signatory to any of the Exhibits before the court.

While being cross-examined before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court on Thursday, the witness, Olomotane Egoro, subpoenaed from Access Bank, also admitted that no transaction in Exhibit 33(8) mentioned the name: Yahaya Adoza Bello.

He reiterated that the withdrawals between May and December 2022, which were mentioned during his examination-in-chief, were within the cash withdrawal threshold of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

On the issue of suspicious transactions said to have been reported to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, the Access Bank official said not all cash withdrawals by one Siyaka Yakubu were suspicious.

“My testimony is the pattern of withdrawals by the customer,” he told the court.

The Defendant’s Counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, asked, “So, the outflow that was transferred by Siaka to any person in Exhibit 33(8) will not amount to Suspicious Transaction (ST).

“For example, the N20 million for the supply of education materials will not qualify as a suspicious transaction?”

“No, my lord, it won’t,” the witness responded.

“So, that will naturally go for all other outflows for which reasons or purposes were given?” the Defendant’s Counsel asked.

“My lord, it is not all cash withdrawals that are suspicious and not all transfers that are suspicious or illegal,” the witness said.

He also agreed that he did not know the business relationship between the two companies mentioned in some outflows from October to December 2022, and that he did not know the purpose of the transactions.

After a brief recess, Justice Emeka Nwite said the Court admitted the CTC of proceedings before Justice Obiora Egwuatu as Exhibit 35(D-2).

The Access Bank compliance officer was then told to confirm Exhibit 34(1) and Exhibit 34(2) as the Kogi Government House Account Opening Package and the Government House Administration Account, respectively, which he did.

He also admitted that he was not the relationship manager, especially on Exhibit 34(2), adding that he was also not familiar with the workings of the Kogi State Government House.

Looking at Exhibit 34(1), the witness confirmed that the name ‘Aminu Jimoh Olanrewaju’ appeared as one of the signatories to the account.

“Confirm if Aminu Jimoh Olanrewaju is described as Director of Accounts,” the Defendant’s Counsel told the witness.

“Yes, he is described as Director of Accounts,” he responded.

He also confirmed that all the withdrawals in Exhibit 34(2), in tranches of N10 million each, made by Aminu Jimoh Olanrewaju, did not exceed the limit of cash withdrawal set by the CBN.

This, he admitted, was the same for the cash withdrawals by Abdulsalam Hudu in Exhibit 34(2).

“Go through exhibit 34(2), which you tendered and see if the name of the defendant, Yahaya Adoza Bello, appears in any of the columns as a beneficiary,” Daudu SAN told the witness.

The banker confirmed that the name of the former governor appeared nowhere in the Exhibit. He also admitted that the former governor was not a signatory in Exhibit 34(1).

The witness was then told to look at the account opening package and statement of account of E-Traders International Limited, from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2022, domiciled at the Maraba branch of Access Bank.

He gave the signatories as Abdullahi Jamilu and Salisu Abdulmajeed, saying the occupation recorded against both names was “sale of system and appliances.”

On certain multiple transactions made up of withdrawals and deposits by Abdullahi Jamilu, the witness agreed that, as a signatory to the account, the customer, Jamilu, had a right to transact.

He also agreed that he did not know the purpose of the transactions except as stated in the column of the transaction.

The Prosecution Counsel, Kayode Enitan, SAN, thereafter called its eighth witness, Gabriel Ochoche, a staff member of First City Monument Bank, FCMB.

He was given Exhibit 37 to confirm that it covered the period: 29th June, 2021 to 31st December, 2024, which he did.

The witness took the court through the inflows and outflows on the accounts of Keyless Nature Limited and Kunfayakun Global Business Enterprise.

He confirmed multiple transactions between Eja Dams Essence Limited and Kunfayakun, dated 18th February, 2022.

After his examination, the Defendant’s Counsel said he needed to go through the evidence before he could cross-examine the eighth witness.

Prosecution Counsel, Kemi Pinheiro SAN, objected, claiming that the proof of evidence had been given to the defence team over two years ago.

Justice Nwite, however, said he asked if the learned silk could go on with cross-examination because he was totally exhausted. This was at about 3 pm. The court sitting began after 9 am.

“I worked during vacation. So adjournment is at the court’s instance just like yesterday. To be honest with you, haven’t we tried? Taking the long examination-in-chief of the PW-7, the cross-examination and the evidence-in-chief of the PW8,” the judge said.

“Really, my lord is trying and a very hardworking sir. My lord, let it be on record that the prosecution, the EFCC, has never sought an adjournment,” Pinheiro responded.

Justice Nwite thereafter adjourned the case to March 3 and 9, 2026, for continuation of the trial.