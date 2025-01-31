Again, Diddy Combs Accused Of Trafficking Three Women

Share

Embattled American rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of trafficking no fewer than three women in his 20-year of sexual abuse scheme.

Prosecutors made this known on Thursday, January 30, while filing a new criminal indictment against the incarcerated hip-hop mogul.

The three-count indictment contains no additional charges but alleges that he transported three female victims and commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally.

New Telegraph recalls that Combs’ original indictment last September identified just one female victim.

The 55-year-old Combs pleaded not guilty to the first indictment, and prosecutors asked that he be arraigned again.

However, it was gathered that his trial is scheduled for May 5 in Manhattan federal court.

Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo said in a statement: “Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

The indictment charged Combs with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, Combs used his business empire, including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to sexually abuse women.

Combs’ alleged abuse included having women take part in recorded sexual performances called freak-offs with male sex workers who were sometimes transported across state lines.

The new indictment alleged that Combs abused his employees, and those who witnessed him commit acts of violence.

Prosecutors also said Combs enticed women with drugs such as ketamine and ecstasy, financial support, and promises of career support or romantic relationships.

The indictment added methamphetamine and psychedelic mushrooms to the list of illegal drugs Combs and his associates allegedly distributed.

None of the alleged victims was identified by name, however, one victim is said to be Combs’ former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, an R&B singer known as Cassie.

She accused him in a civil lawsuit of serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape, but settled one day after suing but Combs denied the allegations levelled against him.

In a March 2016 incident that resembles Cassie’s description of an alleged attack, prosecutors said Combs was captured on a hotel security video striking and dragging a woman trying to leave a freak off.

Combs apologized last May after CNN broadcast the video, and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo has said the video was not evidence of sex trafficking.

