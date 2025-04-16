Again, Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price To N835/Litre

Share

Barely one week after the announcement of a reduction in the loading cost for the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol or fuel, the Dangote Petrochemical refinery has once again slashed its refined product prices to make them more cheaper.

New Telegraph reports that aside from the N15 reduction announced last week, the refinery has one again cut its ex-depot rate to N835 per liter.

The development was contained in a notice issued on Wednesday to its customers and checks into petroleumprice.ng also confirmed the development.

READ ALSO

According to the statement, the new price is a reduction of N30 from N865 per liter implemented six days ago, marking a 3.5 per cent decrease and N45 from N880 per liter sold by the facility last Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the new price is inclusive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority charges.

This price slash also marks Dangote’s third downward adjustment in under six weeks.

Share