Again, Dammy Krane Calls Out Davido Over Unpaid Debt

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has also called out Davido over unpaid debt.

Taking to his X page, Dammy Krane pleaded with DMW boss to consider paying him his debt for the sake of his daughter, while noting how difficult it is for the rich to pay their debts.

Dammy in a series of tweets on his official X on Tuesday, October 24, demands to know why Davido doesn’t want to maintain his end of their contract.

He said, “I know it is hard for Rich people to pay debts but @davido pay me my money at least because of my daughter’s sake ( your niece if at all) school fees are not easy for Naija now, if not for my sake Blooda.

“Everybody is trying to secure their future. Na money we want no be wahala.

“Let’s not forget that you took my signee, Idowest from my record label, I didn’t talk because I saw you as a brother, neither did I drag with you because I had done my part to help him. Genuinely I want to know why you don’t want to pay for a song that I wrote after all,”