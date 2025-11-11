Again, Court Stops PDP From Holding Nat’l Convention

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday denied the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, between November 15 and 16.

This is as the court barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising, monitoring, or recognising the outcome of the Convention, where national officers are expected to be elected.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Peter Lifu issued the order while delivering a ruling in an application brought by a former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.

Recall that Lamido had taken the party before the court, complaining that he was denied the opportunity to buy the Chairmanship nomination form to enable him to participate in the convention.

READ ALSO

The judge held that evidence from Lamido showed that the timetable for the convention was not published for the attention of its members as required by law.

Justice Lifu also held that the balance of convenience tilted towards Lamido because he would suffer more if allowed to be unlawfully excluded from the planned convention.

According to the Judge, in a Constitution, due process of law must be strictly followed by those in charge, adding that to do otherwise will endanger democracy itself.

He also said that in line with section 6 of the 1999 Constitution, the court of law must not abdicate its role of dispensing justice without fear or favour.

Justice Lifu held that anarchy would be the order of the day, any day and anywhere the court of record abdicates its constitution-assigned functions.