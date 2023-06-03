New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Again, Court Sacks…
Vinkmag ad

Again, Court Sacks Ayu As Pdp National Chairman

Vinkmag ad

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday assumed a more disturbing dimension as a High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital finally removed the embattled PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, from office.

The court also ruled that Ayu can no longer hold office as the national chairman of the party “having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov council ward of Gboko Local Government Area of the state. A member of the party, Engr. Conrad Terhide Utaan had dragged Ayu to court after his Igyorov ward executive committee suspended him after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

In the suit No: MHC/85/2023, Utaan, sought among other reliefs, a declaration that, Ayu is no longer fit and qualified to hold office as the national chairman of the PDP, having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov council ward of Gboko, where he first registered as a member of the party.

He also sought a declaration of court that Ayu cannot hold himself out, function and preside over the affairs of the PDP as its national secretariat having seized to enjoy all the rights and privileges of membership by virtue of his suspension by the ward executive committee of the party in his Igyorov council ward of Gboko local government area.

The plaintiff further sought an order restraining Senator Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov council amongst other reliefs. Ayu through his counsel J.J Usman, SAN, filed preliminary objections to the suit bothering on the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit, saying it was an internal affair of a political party.

He also challenged the locus standi of the plaintiff, Engr. Utaan to institute the action, adding that the plaintiff had not exhausted the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the party amongst other objections.

Read Previous

Apc Govs Endorse Fuel Subsidy Removal, Condemn Profiteering By Marketers
Read Next

Tinubu’s Total Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Payments Aligns With Our Position –OPS

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023