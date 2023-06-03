Again, Court Sacks Ayu As Pdp National Chairman

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday assumed a more disturbing dimension as a High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital finally removed the embattled PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, from office.

The court also ruled that Ayu can no longer hold office as the national chairman of the party “having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov council ward of Gboko Local Government Area of the state. A member of the party, Engr. Conrad Terhide Utaan had dragged Ayu to court after his Igyorov ward executive committee suspended him after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

In the suit No: MHC/85/2023, Utaan, sought among other reliefs, a declaration that, Ayu is no longer fit and qualified to hold office as the national chairman of the PDP, having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov council ward of Gboko, where he first registered as a member of the party.

He also sought a declaration of court that Ayu cannot hold himself out, function and preside over the affairs of the PDP as its national secretariat having seized to enjoy all the rights and privileges of membership by virtue of his suspension by the ward executive committee of the party in his Igyorov council ward of Gboko local government area.

The plaintiff further sought an order restraining Senator Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov council amongst other reliefs. Ayu through his counsel J.J Usman, SAN, filed preliminary objections to the suit bothering on the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit, saying it was an internal affair of a political party.

He also challenged the locus standi of the plaintiff, Engr. Utaan to institute the action, adding that the plaintiff had not exhausted the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the party amongst other objections.