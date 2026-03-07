Again, Court Grants Ex-AGF, Malami, Son, Wife N200m Bail Each In Alleged N8.7bn Money Laundering Charge

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday admitted former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN to bail in the sum of N200m pending his trial in the N8.7bn money laundering offences brought against him by the federal government.

Malami and his co-defendants are to produce two sureties each who will stand for them in the like sum. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a ruling on bail application by Malami and two others, ordered that the two sureties must have developed landed properties in Maitama or Asokoro.

The documents of the properties are to be verified by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court, while the sureties are also to depose to affidavit of means. The three defendants are to deposit their travelling documents with the Court and must not travel out of the country without the permission of the court. Besides, the defendants and their sureties were also ordered to deposit their two recent passport photograph with me court.

Meanwhile, Malami and his son have been ordered to be remanded in Kuje prison while his wife is to be taken to Suleja prison in Niger State pending their perfection of the bail conditions. Meanwhile, Justice Abdulmalik has fixed March 16 for commencement of trial of the corruption charges.

The bail applications were argued by Joseph Daudu SAN on behalf of the three defendants. Jibrin Okutepa, SAN who stood for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), did not oppose the bail request.

Justice Emeka Nwite also of the Federal High Court in Abuja had, as a vacation judge, admitted the former AGF to bail in the sum of N500m, but the matter started afresh with Justice Abdulmalik. The EFCC filed a 16-count money laundering charge against Malami, his son and his wife.