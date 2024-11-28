Again Court Denies Diddy Bail Over S$x Trafficking Charges

Share

Embattled American music executive and entrepreneur, Sean Combs, better known as Diddy has once again been denied bail on Wednesday by a New York City judge.

The Court’s denial comes amid growing concerns over witness tampering and misconduct.

Diddy is set to await another trial on charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

US District Judge, Arun Subramanian ruled that no conditions of release could adequately ensure public safety or prevent interference with the judicial process.

New Telegraph reports that Diddy had pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and had also denied more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault brought against him in separate civil lawsuits.

Prosecutors allege that Diddy ran a “criminal enterprise” involving forced labour, kidnapping, and intimidation.

Also in a more complicated case, prosecutors presented evidence that Combs misused jail communications to influence witnesses and sway public opinion in his favour.

The court documents detail how Combs allegedly used an inmate messaging app, ContactMeASAP, to send hundreds of messages to individuals, including people not on his approved contact list.

Prosecutors also accused him of coercing individuals to post on social media to bolster his defence, including orchestrating a video featuring his children to garner sympathy.

Combs’s defence team has contested these claims, arguing that his continued detention hampers their ability to prepare for his May 2025 trial.

Attorneys also disputed the legality of a recent search of Combs’s jail cell, during which prosecutors seized handwritten notes they say show evidence of obstruction of justice.

The US Judge ordered the destruction of the seized materials, citing attorney-client privilege, though prosecutors argued the privilege was void due to Combs’s alleged tampering efforts.

In addition to the criminal case, dozens of civil lawsuits accuse Combs of abuse, coercion, blackmail, and threats. Some allegations involve underage victims.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents one of the accusers, claims that Combs has directly influenced witnesses from jail, a charge his defense denies.

Many also hinted that others in Combs’s circle could face charges, stating, “He didn’t do this alone. Those who conspire with predators must also face justice.”

Combs’s legal team previously offered a $50 million bail package, including house arrest and restrictions such as no female visitors, but the court rejected the proposal.

Diddy’s appeals for release have repeatedly failed, despite selling properties in Los Angeles and Miami to support the bond.

Prosecutors have left the door open for additional charges or defendants as their investigation continues.

However, amid mounting legal challenges, Diddy remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, maintaining his innocence.

