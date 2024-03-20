Again, Court Convicts Six For Cybercrime In Kwara

The efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Command, in sanitising Kwara State and its environs of cybercrime and other related offences have continued to yield positive results with the conviction of another set of six fraudsters before Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The convicts are Ismail Abdulbasit from Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State; Oladipo Victor from Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State; Ibrahim Oluwatosin from Ipetumodu in Osun State; Ayantola Segun Samuel from Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State; Musbau Waris Atomo from Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State and one Babalola Rasaq Oluwadamilare from Ogun State.

The latest conviction brings to 30 the number of persons convicted from the 50 suspects which comprised 48 students of the Kwara State University, KWASU, and two residents of Malete who were arrested during a sting operation by operatives of the EFCC over internet fraud-related offences on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

They were convicted and sentenced to various jail terms after the court found them guilty of the separate counts brought against them by the EFCC.

Upon their guilty pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Innocent Mbachie and Charles Oni reviewed the facts of the cases and tendered the statements of the defendants. The prosecutor also tendered in evidence items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest including the various sums of money, which they benefited from the unlawful activities which were not controverted by the defence.

In her judgment, Justice Anyadike ordered the trio of Ibrahim, Babalola and Oluwatosin to pay a fine of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) each while ordering Oladipo, Ismail and Ayantola to pay a sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) each as fine.

The judge also ordered that all phones which the convicts used as instruments of the crime and the money, which they brought as restitutions be forfeited to the Federal Government.