Again, Chief Priest Baby Mama Drag Him Over Abandonment

Share

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, has vowed never to stop calling him out to accept the baby as his own, as she recalls how the Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh sent her N1 million.

New Telegraph recalls that Hellen had in recent time made headlines on the internet after calling out billionaire businessman, Cubana for allegedly abandoning his son they had together.

In a new development, Hellen shared a video on social media noting that she would never give up on calling out Chief Priest’s name until he does something about his supposed son.

According to her, in 2023 when she had just delivered her boy, the Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh sent her N1M for support.

She further noted that many should use her online rant to judge her, as she is a different person in real life.

READ ALSO:

She praised the actress, hailing her as a very kind-hearted fellow.

She said: “I’ve been to UK; I’m just not the kind of person that talks too much about where I have been. I don’t care, this life is too short to give up. Tonto Dikeh sent me N1M in 2023 when I gave birth. Tonto is a very nice person..,”

Reaction trailing this posts;

kele__chi said: “This one and papa mobhad, we’re tired ”

omoyee_ni remarked: “Hellen? I swear we are tired. We were not even there. God abeg”

uniquestellp stated: “If this woman na spiritual wife ehn na 40 pastors for that deliverance I swear ”

hawttcoco__ wrote: “Omo Waytin go make u speak plenty English for pikin head avoid am”

Watch the video below :

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGlG2-DNwOf/?igsh=MW42emp6enVwZHd1cw==

Share

Please follow and like us: