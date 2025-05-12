Again, CBN Warns Public Against Fraudulent Contracts

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again issued a strong warning to members of the public over the activities of fraudsters circulating fake offers of contracts, loans, grants, intervention funds, and other financial benefits falsely linked to the apex bank.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by the CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the bank emphasized that despite a previous public advisory issued on November 18, 2024, fraudulent individuals and groups have continued to mislead and exploit unsuspecting Nigerians with false claims of endorsement by the CBN.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn once again to the activities of individuals and groups falsely claiming to represent or act on behalf of the CBN,” the statement read in part. “These actors continue to circulate fictitious offers of contracts, loans, grants, intervention funds, and other financial benefits allegedly issued or endorsed by the CBN.”

The CBN clarified that it has not authorized, licensed, or appointed any individual or organisation to act as an agent or intermediary for the purpose of offering contracts, financial grants, or intervention funds to the general public.

It also stressed that the apex bank does not communicate unsolicited offers through unofficial channels, including email, SMS, phone calls, WhatsApp, or social media platforms. Furthermore, the CBN does not request payment of any fees in exchange for access to financial support or services.

“Members of the public are advised that the Central Bank of Nigeria does not award contracts or disburse funds through unsolicited communications,” the statement continued. “It also does not request payment of fees in exchange for contracts, grants, or financial interventions, nor does it engage intermediaries or third parties to offer such opportunities.”

The Bank urged Nigerians to be vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious approach or correspondence to law enforcement agencies or the nearest CBN branch.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the financial interests of the public, the apex bank said it is working closely with security agencies to identify, investigate, and prosecute those behind these fraudulent activities.

