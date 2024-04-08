Again, CBN Sells $10,000 To BDCs At N1,101/$

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its plan to sell $10,000 to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators at N1101/$, New Telegraph. reports.

This was contained in a circular addressed to the President of the Association of BDC Operators of Nigeria on Monday, April 8 on the Apex website, directing the operators to sell at a spread not more than 1.5 per cent above the CBN rate.2 hours ago

In the circular, signed by W.J. Kanya on behalf of the Director of the Trade and Exchange Department, the CBN also instructed each BDC to sell the dollars to eligible customers at a rate not exceeding 1.5 per cent above the purchase price

“We write to inform you of the sale of $10,000 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to BDCs at the rate of N1101/$1. The BDCs are, in turn, to sell to eligible end users at a spread of NOT MORE THAN 1.5 per cent above the purchase price. “ALL eligible BDCs are therefore directed to commence payment of the Naira deposit to the under-listed CBN Naira Deposit Account Numbers from Today, Monday, April 08, 2024, and submit confirmation of payment with other necessary documentation for disbursement at the appropriate CBN Branches,” the CBN said.

