Again, Bomb Blast Kill 2 LEA Staff In Bormo; Zulum Condemns Attack

Two staff of Damboa Local Government Education Authority (LEA), Borno State, have been killed by a bomb blast suspected to have been planted by members of the Boko Haram terrorists along the Maiduguri Damboa Road area of the state.

Damboa is in Southern Borno Senatorial District, where Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume represents at the National Assembly.

Recently, several incidents happened along the route leaving scores dead or injured.

A resident of the area who does not want his name in print said, “the tragic loss of two dedicated staff members of the Damboa Educational Local Authority, Blessing Luka and Bitaleaf Gedion is very worrisome.

“They lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion along the Damboa to Maiduguri highway on 12/05/2025, after a pick-up Toyota vehicle which conveyed them with fresh mangoes fruits heading to Maiduguri stumbled on the planted landmines.

