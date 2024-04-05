Again, Benue Govt Seals Off Ethanol Coy Over Lack Of Safety Operational Measures

Benue State Government has sealed off operations of Pure Biotech, an ethanol company operated by Chinese expatriates in Makurdi, the state capital.

The company was sealed off due to the absence of safety operational measures.

This is the second time in two years that the plant would be sealed off, the first was carried out by authorities of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in conjunction with officers of the Nigeria Police Force for discharging untreated effluent into water bodies of River Benue a development the authorities said was capable of endangering human lives and the environment.

This, NESREA said the plant executives flouted extant environmental laws and standards.

Speaking with newsmen at the company’s premises, the Attorney General and Commissioner For Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Bemsen Mnyim who led the government delegation explained that, they were there “at the instance of Governor Hyacinth Alia who received intelligence report regarding the lack of safety operational measures put in place by the company which recently led to the unfortunate death of Mr Terdue Wisdom Akura while working at the company.

The Commissioner stated that, in compliance with the governor’s directive to ensure they forestall a reoccurrence of such a sad incident, they “had to seal the company until it fully complies with all the safety measures as well as other regulatory framework.”

He expressed shock at the fact that some of the expatriates working at the company had expired travel documents, and fumed at the absence of the Nigerian National flag within the company premises.

Mnyim ordered the management to hoist one Nigerian flag immediately or face further sanctions.

He charged the company to fully comply with the governor’s directive by ensuring that no operation is carried out within its premises until further notice.