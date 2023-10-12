Again, Bandits Kill 4, Injure 5 in Sokoto Community

Again, bandits have killed 4 people in an attack at Barayar Zaki community in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This happened few hours after the state governor visited Giyawa town in Goronyo Local Government Area where he condoled with the bereaved families and donated some things to them.

The Sole Administrator of the Council, Alhaji Bello Hali, who confirmed the incident said that 5 other persons sustained gunshot wounds.

Hali said that the victims were admitted at the Wurmo General Hospital and later referred to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

Hali further said that the council was sponsoring the medical treatments of the victims and described the incident as unfortunate.

The Sole Administrator further said that the patients were under intense trauma care due to the severity of the injuries they sustained.

Hali disclosed that he had discussed extensively with Governor Ahmed Aliyu and action would be taken on the issue.