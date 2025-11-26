Again, Bandits Kidnap 10 Persons In Kano

Armed bandits on Monday night abducted 10 persons in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

A relative of some of the victims in Biresawa, Kabiru Usman, said the attackers struck around 10 p.m., kidnapping five people from Biresawa village and another five from neighbouring Tsundu village.

“They came on foot, armed with guns. They kidnapped my wife, Umma; my 17-year-old daughter, Fati; my brother’s wife, and two other women,” Usman said. He further disclosed that community members tried to repel the attack but were quickly overwhelmed. He said: “We tried to stop them, but our weapons were no match for them as they were carrying guns.”

He added that residents had alerted the police and military after receiving prior warnings that the bandits were heading toward the villages.

He said: “Before the attack occurred, we got a report that they were heading towards us, and we notified the security agencies, including the police and military