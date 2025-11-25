Again, Bandits Abduct 11 Residents In Kwara Community

Some suspected bandits on Monday invaded the Isapa community of Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, and abducted no fewer than 11 residents.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen, numbering more than 20, stormed the community with a large herd of cattle, firing shots indiscriminately.

It was also gathered that an elderly woman was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during the incident.

‎‎A community leader, who confirmed the incident under anonymity, said that 11 people were abducted, with seven victims belonging to the same family. The kidnapped victims include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and several young children.

‎‎Identities of the abducted individuals have been identified as: Talatu Kabiru (Female, 20), Magaji (Male, 6), Kande (Female, 5), Hadiza (Female, 10), Mariam (Female, 6)

‎Others included ‎Saima (Female, 5), a housewife, Habibat, a housewife, Fatima Yusufu, a pregnant woman, Sarah Sunday (Female, 22), Lami Fidelis (Female, 23, nursing mother), and Haja Na Allah (Nursing mother).

‎Eyewitness accounts had it that the attackers moved through parts of the town, leaving bullet holes in walls and doors.

Expended AK-47 shells were found scattered across the community after the gunmen fled. ‎Police authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The latest attack on the Isapa community comes about two weeks after gunmen struck the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, an area in the same LGA.

They kidnapped 38 members of the church, while others reportedly died during the assault. However, the abductees have been released.

Channels Television had reported how panic and tears swept through CAC as terrorists stormed a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), killing three worshippers and abducting several others, including the pastor.

According to sources, the attackers invaded the church during a meeting and immediately opened fire, sending worshippers running for cover.

Three members were reportedly shot dead on the spot before the assailants seized an unspecified number of people.

The attackers reportedly escaped through bush paths that connect Eruku to neighbouring communities, leaving residents in panic and confusion.