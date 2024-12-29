Share

Amid the ongoing war on Gaza, another baby has been reportedly dead from extreme cold, marking the latest and the fourth qin a series of infant fatalities linked to freezing temperatures in just 72 hours.

The baby’s death shows the dire living conditions in the region, where destroyed homes and inadequate shelter have left residents vulnerable to harsh weather as Israel’s ongoing military assault continues.

The Gaza Health Ministry while confirming the infant’s death highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis as thousands of families remain without proper shelter, food, or medical care.

Since Israel’s military actions began in October 2023, over 45,436 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 108,038 have been injured, according to local officials.

Earlier this week, a three-week-old baby girl, Sela Mahmoud Al-Fasih, died from the cold in a tent encampment in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.

Dr Munir Al-Bursh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, reported the tragedy on social media, stating that she froze to death from the extreme cold.

Two additional infant deaths occurred in the same region on Tuesday, according to Dr. Ahmed Al-Farra of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

A three-day-old baby and another infant under a month old died due to the drastic temperature drop.

The suffering in Khan Yunis has intensified, where displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in makeshift camps, many facing inadequate protection against the cold.

Newborns are particularly at risk, with malnutrition among mothers further reducing the quality of breast milk.

As Israel’s airstrikes continue, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens, with more than 90% of the population displaced.

Despite calls for an immediate ceasefire from the UN Security Council and warnings from the International Court of Justice about preventing genocide, the Israeli attacks persist.

