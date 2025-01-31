Again, Atiku Slams Tinubu Govt Over Usman Yusuf’s Arrest

Share

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf, a well-known government critic, alleging that the move is a politically motivated attempt to silence opposition voices.

In a strongly worded statement shared on Friday via his X page, Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of using state institutions to target critics, while shielding corrupt officials within its ranks.

“It is absurd that while the administration shelters those under investigation, it continues to exploit state institutions to stifle dissent, all under the false pretence of combating corruption,” Atiku wrote.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku had on Thursday condemned the arrest of AAC Presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore and Usman Yusuf.

In a more deliberate move, he took to his official X handle again on Friday to reinforce his criticism of the Tinubu administration.

READ ALSO:

The arrest of Yusuf, which comes amid heightened political tensions, has raised questions about the government’s commitment to democracy and free speech.

His charges reportedly stem from an ongoing investigation from the previous administration, but critics argue that the timing of his detention suggests a deliberate attempt to muzzle dissent.

Atiku further alleged that Tinubu’s anti-corruption stance is a smokescreen, claiming that rather than fighting corruption, the government is weaponizing law enforcement to weaken opposition voices.

However, the presidency and security agencies have yet to respond to Atiku’s recent allegations.

Share

Please follow and like us: