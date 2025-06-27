Again, APGA, LP Reps Defect To APC

For the umpteenth time, two opposition lawmakers from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Labour Party (LP), in the House of Representatives, yesterday dumped their parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing defection in the parliament.

Those who defected were Chimaobi Atu, representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, who dumped the LP, while Hon. Joseph Nwobasi, representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi, who abandoned APGA.

Their letters of defection were read on the floor of the chambers by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the plenary. Both lawmakers attributed their decision to join the APC to the lingering crisis in their parties.