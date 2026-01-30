Once again, British-born Nigerian heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, addressed the devastating road accident that claimed the lives of two of his close friends in December 2025.

Speaking in an emotional video sighted by New Telegraph, the boxer mourned the deaths of Latif Ayodele, popularly known as Latz, and Gami Sina on Thursday, January 30.

Describing them as more than just friends, Anthony Joshua referred to them as his “Brothers,” saying the loss has deeply affected him.

“So this is the best way I could reach out to all of you, far and wide, worldwide, who were showing so much love, care, support through that tragic, traumatic time where we lost Latz and Sina in Nigeria,” Joshua said in the video.

New Telegraph recalls that the fatal accident happened on Monday, December 29, 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and claimed the lives of the two men.

Addressing the situation for the umpteenth time, Joshua explained that he decided to speak out to personally acknowledge the outpouring of support he received from fans and well-wishers across the world during the painful period.

Reflecting on the moments leading up to the tragedy, Joshua said the incident came without warning, especially as the group had been making plans to end the year together.

“The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami. We had so many plans to wrap up 2025, and we were on a mission. We went back home, went to see our families, and everything just got flipped upside down on its head, he said.