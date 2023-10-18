Again, Alia, Ortom Trade Words Over 600 Inherited Bank Accounts

…Allegation bizarre, false and misleading – Ortom

Again, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom on Wednesday engaged each other in a battle of words following the startling revelation by the present administration that it inherited over 600 bank accounts operated by the former governor.

The State Commissioner for Finance and Budget Planning Mr. Michael Oglegba disclosed this to journalists in his office in Makurdi that they were shown only 25 government accounts operated by Ortom’s administration adding that information at the Nigerian Inter-Bank System revealed that the state had over 600 accounts.

The Finance Commissioner stated that Governor Alia had every proven reason to swiftly freeze all government accounts after taking over because he needed to understand what was on ground.

The Commissioner further hinted that the handover notes from the former governor clearly indicated that there were 19,000 pupils and 16,000 teachers but physically they do not exist.

On the state’s debts, he explained that the state government owned in excess of N200 billion adding that the remaining over N150 billion were LGA debts.

“The debts owned by the State itself were in excess of N200 billion. This includes local and foreign debts. However, the LGAs also have their own debts, unpaid salaries, pensions, gratuities, and local contractors that made up the other N150 billion.

But in a swift reply to Alia’s claims, Chief Ortom described it “as bizarre, outlandish and misleading as it sounds”, stressing that his successor “is only playing politics with the serious business of governance”.

Ortom further posited that”the assertion not only embodies the utmost degree of falsehood but also exposes the genuine motivations of the present state government, which are far from being characterized by honesty”.

Chief Ortom who spoke through his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase, wondered what Alia hopes to achieve with what he termed his sustained media attacks on him

“The claim that the Ortom administration operated 600 accounts is as bizarre, outlandish, and misleading as it sounds. They are only playing politics with the serious business of governance.

“The present government officials ought to differentiate between Benue State government accounts and those of others. If you ask the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, NIBSS to give you accounts in Benue State, they will give you bank accounts bearing Benue’s name including those owned by cooperatives, student unions, associations, local bams, and hospitals, among others.

“When the Ortom administration decided to implement Treasury Single Account (TSA), the government carried out a NIBSS account search in 2017. The result revealed that there were 810 accounts since the inception of Benue State.

“These accounts were for the state and local governments, including government ministries, departments and agencies, hospitals, projects, and other programs initiated by previous governments. Some of the accounts were dormant, others active but with little or zero balances.

“The central accounts of government are domiciled in the Accountant General’s office. All the accounts run by ministers and agencies of government are operated by civil servants who are answerable to any government in power at the time. No Governor maintains a government account after he leaves office. This is why there is always a change of account signatories when a new government takes over”.

Ortom urged Governor Alia to put the matter in clear perspective and disaggregate the 600 accounts they claim Governor Ortom created.

“By this I mean they should tell the people who are the holders of the 600 accounts and what is contained in each of the accounts”.