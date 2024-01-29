Again, Afenifere urges Tinubu to end kidnapping

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has, again, called on President Bola Tinubu, to urgently convene a community/stakeholders’ meeting to tackle the increasing insecurity in the country. In a press statement issued by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere submitted that the tenor of the phenomenon “suggests that insiders have a hand in it. By insiders, we mean people who have a relationship one way or the other with kidnap victims. In other words, masterminds of this dastardly act, or their collaborators, could be family members, business associates or those with whom the victim has a social relationship. Some security experts have also suggested that unscrupulous security personnel might be involved as attested to by a former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, MajGen Ali-Keffi, in his recent letter to President Bola Tinubu. “Information has it that perpetrators of these heinous acts have informants who had or have something to do with the victims. “This point was also made by Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, last week.

But situations do occur where terrorists (in fake security uniforms) ambush travellers on highways, such as the ones that happened on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna highway, Ikere-Iju-Iwaraja routes in Ekiti State, and so on and so forth. “Even where terrorists attack communities, such as the ones that took place in Benue, Plateau, Borno, Niger, Sokoto, Nasarawa states, among others, such were carried out by those who are familiar with residents of the communities involved. Otherwise, it would not be easy for outsiders to know how to navigate the territory,” he said. Citing the recent kidnap incidents in Otu, Saki and Okaka in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, incessant abductions in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, sacking of communities in Niger State etc., and the Afenifere spokesman averred that there were indications that some of these incidents had signatures of insiders as conspirators or collaborators, if not masterminds, adding: “Also in places where Fulani herders wreaked havoc, it had been ascertained, through some dwellers in these communities that such a thing was done by those who were having or intend to have access to the land of those who innocently harboured them.

"In other words, hegemony and territorial taking-over were the motives." He quoted media reports of January 27, where President Bola Tinubu was assuring Nigerians that although the socio-economic situation of the country is currently difficult, the desired positive results will soon happen. The President was reported to have said this through the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, who represented him at the 43rd Convocation ceremony of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, over the weekend.

“Nigerians are surely anxious to see a positive turnaround to the hardships currently in the land. It is, however, very important that their lives and properties be secured even now, because it is a person who is alive and hearty that will enjoy whatever largesse that comes in ‘the near future’ to quote the President’s speech. This is where tackling the issue of insecurity now ravaging the land becomes very imperative and critical.” He quoted some lines from the Vanguard report of January 27: “Terrorists, bandits, and criminals of other hues took their inglorious activities in the country to a new dimension in the last 48 hours, wreaking mayhem in six states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja. “Their deadly operations across five of the six geo-political zones of the country left no fewer than six persons dead; 60 persons kidnapped, a corpse stolen and goods worth millions of naira also stolen. The only zone not affected by the attacks was the South-South.