Again, Adeboye warns against fire

The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye for the umpteenth time has warned against naked fire, which he said would wreak havoc if not heeded.

This was even as he said that members of his congregation should pay attention to the 2025 Prophecies, which he gave early in the year.

In the yearly prophecy, Pastor Adeboye said that on the international scene, they should pray against fire, storms and floods which would be rampart.

Pastor Adeboye gave the warning during the Church’s monthly flagship programme Holy Ghost Service held Friday night at the Redemption City of God, Km 46 Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State.

He said: ” We are just in February and the speed at which they (Prophecies) are coming to pass, we need to pay attention, Nigeria is embedded in the international prophecy. We were warned to pray against fire outbreak, storms and floods.

“America with all the equipment, ability and experience, you know how long it took them to put out the fire in Los Angeles.

Here in Nigeria, how many incidents of fire outbreaks occasioned by tanker explosions, schools fire burning, we must pray.

” In Australia, floods cut off great section of the people. Please, pray, I beg of you.

Please, do not joke with naked fire. If you find naked fire burning anywhere near you, please put it out, clear the drainage near your place, pray no fire, pray no storm, pray flood!”

