Again, Abia Seeks EU Partnership On Power, Water, Others

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has again expressed the readiness of his administration to work with the European Union (EU) in the development of the various sectors of the State’s economy.

Governor Otti specifically sought EU assistance for the reform of public electricity power, restoration of public water schemes, health, agriculture, and trade (easy access to raw materials for Aba manufacturers, standardization of made-in-Aba goods for export to European markets).

He told the EU delegation led by Mr Massimo De Luca, Head of Corporations who came to the State on a working visit, that he saw the EU as a capable partner for the development of all sectors of the State.

The Governor led the team on a tour of projects including the flag off of road projects in Obingwa and Isiala Ngwa LGAs, where he declared that the era of bad roads had ended in Abia State, as well as interface with the management of Aba Integrated Power, where he commended the management for the significant progress made in its effort to supply Aba with stable power.

He advised Aba Power to wheel the excess power to Umuahia rather than adding it to the national grid, saying “If the company has 75 megawatts, it means it has some power left that would be needed in the state.”

“On our own, I was telling Massimo (EU leader of delegation) that we are also discussing with Enugu DisCo on the acquisition of the Umuahia part of the ringed fenced so that, when you have excess capacity monthly, instead of moving it to the national grid, you can just wheel it to Umuahia.

He lauded Aba Power’s initiative to establish substations in certain areas of Aba, such as Factory Road, regretting that the once popular Star Paper Mill had closed shop because of inadequate power supply, but would soon with the reform in the power sector.

The European Union delegation Head of Corporations, Mr Massimo De Luca, had said that the delegation was in Abia State to assess the level of compliance in terms of the different forms of distribution and the possibility of a partnership with regard to targeting catalytic investments from Nigerian investors both, the public and private.

“So, my presence here is to assess where we are in terms of the different forms of distribution, the possibility of developing different forms of franchise and to expand effective franchising in Abia and Nigeria. Hoping that Abia will remain the lead and example to follow for other states in Nigeria,” De Luca stated.

Earlier, the Managing Director, of Aba Integrated Power Project, Barr. Ugo Opiegbe said that they have an embedded gas-fired power plant and a distribution system that is combined with the embedded power plant and disclosed that at present 141 megawatts power plant has been built up and commissioned.

