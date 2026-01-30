Again, 705 Nigerian Refugees Arrive Borno

In continuation of the resettlement drive of the Borno State Government, a second batch of 705 Nigerian refugees has voluntarily returned home, after being transported from the Cameroon Republic to Banki, Bama Local Government Area of the state.

The returnees, comprising 85 households, were formally seen off in Maroua by the Governor of Cameroon’s Far North Region, Midjiyawa Bakari. Their arrival marks continued progress in efforts to repatriate citizens displaced by years of insurgency.

It would be recalled that the first batch of 300 Nigerian refugees was on Tuesday conveyed to Pulka, Gwoza Local Government, marking the commencement of the fourth phase of a sustained repatriation exercise.

At the border town of Banki, the group was formally received by Commanding Officer of the 152 Task Force Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Ndubusi, and the District Head of Banki, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Umar, before the returnees were taken to a reception centre for processing.

The returnees will be housed in the newly constructed housing units as part of a wider rebuilding programme supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and driven by the Borno State Government.

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum’s administration has heavily invested in the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of communities devastated by conflict, aiming to create the conditions for sustainable livelihood.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Repatriation Committee, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, thanked the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hon Tijjani Aliyu Ahamed, for the support.

He explained that Governor Babagana Zulum’s return packages included ₦ 100,000 per head of household, ₦ 20,000 for each wife, Mattresses and wrappers.

“Beyond bricks and mortar, the state government is also providing direct support to ease the transition. Each household head will receive ₦100,000, with additional cash, mattresses, and wrappers provided for families,” Wakilbe added.

Also, speaking, Director in the Commission (NCFRMI), Mr Murdakai Titus handed over return packages and building materials to support the process.

“The food items are to cushion their immediate needs,” said Titus, “while the building materials will facilitate further shelter rehabilitation as we expect more arrivals, he said.

Authorities confirmed that three more convoys are expected in Bama Local Government Area in the coming weeks, signalling a sustained effort to bring the refugees back to their ancestral home.