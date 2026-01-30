Again, 705 Nigerian Refugees Arrive Borno

TASFUED Reacts To Allegation Of Honouring Individuals With Doctorate Degrees Oladipupo Awojobi The management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED) has cleared the air on the award of honourary degrees to deserving individuals in the country. In a statement issued on Friday titled; “Award Of Honouria Causa By The Tai Solarin Federal University of Education: Putting The Records Straight,” the Registrar and Secretary to Council of the University, Dapo Oke, said that the recent honourary awards given out by the university is a long standing tradition of the institution. “The Management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, notes with utmost concern recent, malicious, and deliberately misleading publications circulating in the media aimed at sowing discord and misinforming the public regarding the Institution’s conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees. “For the avoidance of doubt, and to set the record unequivocally straight, the University affirms that its longstanding tradition has been to confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree on Civilian Governors of Ogun State, in recognition of their Executive stewardship and support for public Education. “This tradition is a matter of verifiable public record. “His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the visionary founder of this University, was rightly honoured as the first serving Governor to receive the award in 2010. “His successor, His Excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was similarly honoured. “Furthermore, the scope of this honour extends beyond State governance to celebrate exemplary national and global contributions. “During the University’s 10th Anniversary in 2015, distinguished figures including former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, CON, were duly honoured. Others are Sir Kensington Adebutu, Asiwaju Adebola Adegunwa,Dr Tunde Lemo among others,” he said. Oke added that in the established context, the recent conferment upon Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, CON, the Governor of Ogun State, is neither anomalous nor extraordinary. He said that it is a continuation of a consistent institutional practice applied to all Civilian Governors of the State. Oke added; “Regarding Aremo Olusegun Osoba, CFR, his historic and indelible contribution is separately and highly esteemed. “His signature, as Governor during the Third Republic, enacted the legislative bill that transformed the former Tai Solarin College of Education into a Degree-awarding institution—a pivotal act in our institutional metamorphosis. “It must also be clarified that this recognition is not exclusive to Governors. The University has, over time, honoured all Paramount Rulers in Ogun State, alongside other preeminent Nigerians whose transformative contributions have significantly advanced national development. “The Management, therefore, condemns in strong terms this attempt to distort facts and stir unnecessary disaffection. We urge the public to disregard this misinformation and affirm our unwavering commitment to recognising excellence and distinguished service in accordance with our established traditions and institutional prerogative.”
In continuation of the resettlement drive of the Borno State Government, a second batch of 705 Nigerian refugees has voluntarily returned home, after being transported from the Cameroon Republic to Banki, Bama Local Government Area of the state.
The returnees, comprising 85 households, were formally seen off in Maroua by the Governor of Cameroon’s Far North Region, Midjiyawa Bakari. Their arrival marks continued progress in efforts to repatriate citizens displaced by years of insurgency.
It would be recalled that the first batch of 300 Nigerian refugees was on Tuesday conveyed to Pulka, Gwoza Local Government, marking the commencement of the fourth phase of a sustained repatriation exercise.
At the border town of Banki, the group was formally received by Commanding Officer of the 152 Task Force Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Ndubusi, and the District Head of Banki, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Umar, before the returnees were taken to a reception centre for processing.
The returnees will be housed in the newly constructed housing units as part of a wider rebuilding programme supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and driven by the Borno State Government.
Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum’s administration has heavily invested in the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of communities devastated by conflict, aiming to create the conditions for sustainable livelihood.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the Repatriation Committee, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, thanked the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hon Tijjani Aliyu Ahamed, for the support.
He explained that Governor Babagana Zulum’s return packages included ₦ 100,000 per head of household, ₦ 20,000 for each wife, Mattresses and wrappers.
Also, speaking, Director in the Commission (NCFRMI), Mr Murdakai Titus handed over return packages and building materials to support the process.
“The food items are to cushion their immediate needs,” said Titus, “while the building materials will facilitate further shelter rehabilitation as we expect more arrivals, he said.
Authorities confirmed that three more convoys are expected in Bama Local Government Area in the coming weeks, signalling a sustained effort to bring the refugees back to their ancestral home.