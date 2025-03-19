Again, 2 PDP Reps Defect To APC

Share

For the umpteenth time, two members of the House of Representatives have abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection of the lawmakers was announced by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas at yesterday’s plenary. The Speaker ready has their letters of defection.

They are Adamu Tanko, representing Suleja, Gurara, and Tafa Federal Constituency of Niger State, and Jallo Husseini Mohammed, representing Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

The lawmakers in their separate letters cited internal divisions within the PDP as their reason for leaving the party adding that their political ideologies now align more closely with those of the APC.

Their move adds to a growing wave of defections in the 10th House of Representatives, where over 10 lawmakers have left their original parties to join the APC since the House’s inauguration.

With this defection, the PDP has lost a total of five members to the ruling APC since the inauguration of the 10th House

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

