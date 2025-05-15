Again, 2 NNPP, 1 PDP Reps Defect To APC

Share

The wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued on Thursday as two members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and one member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officially joined the APC in the House of Representatives.

The defecting lawmakers are Kabiru Usman, representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency of Kano State (NNPP); Abdullahi Sani, representing Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency, also of Kano State (NNPP); and Oluwole Oke, representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun State (PDP).

Their defections were announced during Thursday’s plenary by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and witnessed by APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru; and other senior party officials.

The NNPP lawmakers, in separate letters to the Speaker, cited the ongoing internal crisis within their party as the reason for their defection.

In his letter titled “Resignation of My Membership from the Peoples Democratic Party” dated April 16, 2025, Hon. Oluwole Oke stated: “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect. This decision was made after consultations and engagements with my political associates, family, and friends. It is my hope that you accept my resignation in good faith.”

The letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman, Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area, Osun State, with copies sent to the PDP National Chairman, PDP Osun State Chairman, and the PDP Local Government Chairman in Obokun LGA.

