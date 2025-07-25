…..As Mass Burial Held for 27 Victims of Riyom Attack

Bokkos Cultural Development Forum (BCDF) Vanguard has condemned the ambush attack by suspected herdsmen that claimed 14 lives near Chirang village of Mangor district in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

A statement jointly signed by Barr. Farmasum Fuddang Chairman and Amb. Duwam Bosco Secretary said the scene of the violence has been the site of repeated assaults, resulting in nearly 100 fatalities, including over 60 deaths during the brutal Christmas Eve attack two years ago.

“As of two hours ago, residents have reported sightings large crowds of armed terrorists marching in the direction of the affected villages, with the military confirming ongoing shootout with the terrorists.

According to the statement the latest attack, which occurred near Chirang village of the Mangor district in the Bokkos Local Government Area, follows an earlier incident two days that resulted in the death of a young man in the same vicinity.

BCDF Vanguard further said the victims were returning from the weekly market in Bokkos town when their vehicle was ambushed. Those killed includes women and little babies.

“This violence occured despite various so-called peace and reconciliation efforts by those who deny the realities of genocide and benefit from the distortion of the issues at hand.

They maintained that the facts are clear stressing that the attack, along with ongoing village burnings and takeovers in the Mushere area, is orchestrated by terrorists identifying as members of the Fulani ethnicity.

“Their goal is to take control of the entire local government area, which is recognized as the potato headquarters of Nigeria. This is part of an initial step towards seizing the entire state, with over 150 native villages across central and northern Plateau, so far forcibly occupied.

“We unequivocally state that this attack serves as a stark reminder that our adversaries remain active and relentless. We are fully aware of our constitutional rights and will utilize them to the fullest.

In the same Vein, families, friends, and sympathizers on Friday gathered for the mass burial of 27 innocent villagers brutally murdered in an early morning attack on July 14, 2025.

The victims, including men, women, and children, were laid to rest in a solemn ceremony that highlighted the growing concern over unprovoked attacks on rural communities in Plateau State.

Representing Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang at the Mass Burial the Commissioner for Lands and Survey Hon. Peter Gai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

According to him, government has taken a step to have a comprehensive review and restructuring of the state’s security architecture to better respond to rising insecurity.

The Commissioner assured that these measures are underway to prevent future attacks and ensure the safety of residents.

The Executive Chairman of Riyom Local Government Council, Hon. Sati Bature Suwa, also attended the burial and thanked Governor Mutfwang for his swift response following the attack.

He pledged to collaborate with communities to enhance security measures and protect residents.

Representing the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the Da Gwol Rwey Riyom urged the people not to lose hope but to stand firm and look up to God.

Delivering a soul-lifting message from Isaiah 40:1-5, COCIN Vice President, Rev. Dr. Timothy Nwan, encouraged the people to return to God in fervent prayers, assuring them that “God will fight your battles.”

It would be recalled that the Berom Youths Moulder Association (BYM) had said the recent killings in Bindi/Jebbu village in Riyom local government of Plateau state created a humanitarian disaster as no fewer than 2, 447 persons were displaced.

The President Of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Barr. Dalyop Mwantiri made the disclosure while speaking at a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Mwantiri said that the community lost property worth millions of naira.

Reading from the text of the briefing titled, ‘Compromise And Complacency In Another Massacre In Bindi/jebbu Village Of Riyom Local Government Area, Plateau State.’ co-signed by Secretary General of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Bature Iliya Adazaram, Berom youths described the recent attack as carefully planned and coordinated.

However the funeral was both a moment of mourning and a defiant call for justice, as the wailing of mothers and the silence of sorrowed fathers blended with chants of faith and hope for a safer tomorrow.