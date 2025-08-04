Agabi to New Wigs: Don’t Allow Your Law Career Tear Your Life, Family Apart

A former Attorney General of the Federation and one of Nigeria’s foremost legal luminaries, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), has called on the newly inducted legal practitioners not to allow the demands of legal practice to damage their personal and family lives. Agabi, who served twice as Nigeria’s Attorney General and is widely respected as a principled voice at the Bar, made the call while chairing a one-day mentorship conference organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mentorship Committee.

The event, which was held at the NBA National Headquarters in Abuja, was themed “From Law School to Real Life: What I Wish I Knew”.

Addressing the gathering of young lawyers, Chief Agabi shared personal insights drawn from his decades of legal practice. He recounted how the pressures and commitments of legal work once severely strained his home life, eventually leading to the breakdown of his marriage.

He disclosed that he is now in his third marriage, an outcome he attributed to an imbalance between professional ambition and personal responsibility. His message to the new lawyers emphasized the importance of finding a healthy balance between the pursuit of legal excellence and the preservation of family relationships.

He underscored that while the legal profession demands unwavering dedication, it should not be allowed to consume one’s personal life or emotional well-being.

Beyond the personal reflection, Chief Agabi also highlighted the need for young lawyers to cultivate a strong spiritual foundation as they embark on their careers. He stressed that consistent prayer, moral clarity, and reliance on faith are essential elements of long-term success and ethical practice in the legal profession.

The mentorship conference, which is part of the NBA’s strategic efforts to support early-career lawyers, features a lineup of seasoned legal professionals, senior advocates, judges, and academics. The sessions were designed to offer practical guidance, professional insights, and personal development advice to help bridge the gap between academic training and real-life legal practice.