AG NATIONAL CHAIRMAN: NEC’s Failure to Act Fuelling Tension In PDP, Says Sowunmi

Otunba Olusegun Sowunmi is a chieftain and founding member of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State. The Abeokuta born politician had in past functioned in various organs as well as campaign activities of different presidential candidates that have contested on the platform of the party. Sowunmi in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO talked about the continued stay of Ambassador Umar Damagum as national chairman, and he has proceeded to the court calling for the proscription of the PDP over refusal of the party’s NEC to meet after 17months. He also talked about his desire to become the substantive national chairman of the party. Excerpts:

You are a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

(Cuts in) A lot of people know that as a matter of fact but I’m sure that you are not aware that I have been a committed member of this party since it was founded and I am qualified to be called an elder within the party.

Recently, the news broke that you will be contesting the national chairmanship seat of your party, is it true?

Yes!

Okay, what has informed your decision to contest?

What I have noticed is that the younger elements in the party recently began to fly the kite of ‘Segun Sowunmi for national chairman’ and what I know is that they have their own method of going about it but I tried to persuade them at that time to allow the various litigations in courts, I mean cases at the various election petitions tribunals and more particularly the ones in the Supreme Court, to terminate but I discovered that the agitation did not abate hence I had to begin to do subtle consultation by seeking the opinions of those who matter within the party hierarchy to see what would be required of me to win. In the end, I discovered that the more I consulted, the more I realised that there is the urgent need to reform the PDP’s ideological underpinnings based on what the party stands for and what it ought to stand for.

We need to do this for greater efficiency of the PDP to be able to play the role of the opposition that it should play and to win power for the good of our people and to deliver on good governance should it be saddled with the leadership of the country. After having done that, I realised that it was time to rework the management processes of the party to show that there will be equity and justice for all members irrespective of their position within the PDP.

There is no vacancy in the PDP for the office you are seeking…

The PDP as we speak does not have a substantive national chairman; Ambassador Umar Damagun is only there in acting capacity. The situation is a very abnormal one for the party as the constitution does not envisage a situation whereby someone will act as the National Chairman for a long period of time. The only organ of the party that can step in to correct this has been so reluctant to act. In any case, I have instituted a case in court, demanding that the court should help us in the interpretation if they are allowed to not call the NEC meeting of the party for so long. I’m doing this in view of the fact that the constitution of our great party is very clear and what it (the constitution) states is that it (NEC) ‘shall’ without any form of ambiguity have a NEC meeting every quarter of the year as a minimum. They have not had a meeting in the last 17 months. We will see how that goes but I want to say that it is not the duty of the acting national chairman to remove himself from office but what is unfortunate is that our party does not envisage a situation of a vacuum when everybody will be in charge.

So to that extent, one cannot really say that he is sitting there longer than he should. What one can say is that it is an abdication of the duty of relevant organs of the party to move in and stabilise the party. Never mind what people might say, the acting national chairman is my great friend and I have a lot of respect for him. In fact, I have a lot of love and admiration for him as an individual but I just feel that what is at stake is the future of this party and democracy. I can only try and then we will see how it goes in the end.

Why do you think the NEC is reluctant to act?

The NEC has not met since the former national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, left but I think the last NEC called was during the last general election and it has been more than 12 months since then. Ayu called the NEC meeting and don’t forget that the last set of meetings took place just before and immediately after the primaries to pick the various candidates of the party. The last time the NEC met was before the series of primaries to pick candidates for the party. Like I said, the Constitution of the party does not envisage that kind of anomaly.

What are you bringing to the table if you are elected the national chairman of the PDP?

Well for starters, let me say that I have one thing going for me, which is the fact that I enjoy the goodwill of the rank and file within the PDP, the major stakeholders and all people of goodwill. Then the lower rung of the ladder; I also enjoy the support of academicians and even all non-partisans too. I enjoy the support of Nigerians in the Diaspora and those at home in all the nooks and crannies of the country. All these categories of Nigerians have been encouraging me to contest. Many of them have told me that ‘if this could happen, they will be glad’. Some of the things that we need to do very quickly are one; a political party must always audit itself so that it does not become complicit or even allow incompetent people to run its affairs. A political party must be necessarily transparent so that stakeholders are very clear on their party finances and party activities. Beyond that, if you watch, one would say ‘what are the ideological differences between the APC and the PDP?’ It will be critical for the PDP to now have an ideological underpinning that separates and identifies it clearly with regards to what it stands for, that we need to market to the party.

I feel that the PDP as a political party now has to equip itself with the proper electronic register to be able to see who their members are. In the same token, we can always interact with members. I feel that the PDP needs to be respected in its decision making processes. I feel that their democratic institute has to be better funded and better energised and given better visibility. I feel that the lowest rung of the ladder which is the ward up to the zonal structures of the party should now be removed from the whim and caprices of the individuals by allowing the will of the people to drive the activities of the party. I also believe that the South West where I come from, has never had the opportunity of producing the national chairman but beyond that, I feel that I am the chairman for now and that the kind of future the party needs as one in opposition and one in position of authority rests in my candidacy.

Have you reached out to powerful elements within the party, I mean influential segments such as governors and members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the party?

I know that the governors are extremely important but I know that when the conversation reaches some point, one will now be able to visit them to seek their blessings and support. The governors are not also immune from what is being discussed. I’m sure that they are also touching base with their respective supporters in their states. They have also seen the kind of organic love and movement around me and my bid for the national chairmanship. I have been extremely wowed by the activities of our members in the Northern parts of the country in terms of their ability to push and push the message. I don’t want anybody to feel that because they have been listening to me for a very long time, that’s why they are making the push. I feel that the senators and the Rep members as well as the governors would soon be on board. It should not be like a military formation where people will be compelled to go one way or the other. I’m not the kind of person who insists that people should not exercise their freewill in picking their leader. I can only say that I will be a very good leader that will lead the party to greatness. Whoever the party picks will be the choice of the people.

This time around, we are going to give it all we have so that we can decide that the party that has been in opposition for some time has learnt the right lessons. When you look around, you will see that the other parties too are not doing too badly. For instance, when you look at the advocacy that is being championed by a former governor of Anambra State and a former vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, you won’t say that the Labour Party is doing badly. In all of the major problems plaguing the country, no political party will delude itself to think that it is going to be business as usual.