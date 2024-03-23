AG: Fumbling NFF Man, Bosso, And The Sparkling Run Of Team Nigeria

There are many crucial issues in the national sports scene in the week under review. The Super Eagles have two matches lined up against Ghana and Mali in the FIFA window which is currently ongoing. The Nigeria Football Federation also in its wisdom named Finidi George as the interim coach for the two games pending when the decision on a substantive replacement of Jose Peseiro will be named later. This is a big issue of national discourse as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw near with the Super Eagles playing catch-up in their group which has South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Benin.

There is also the crucial Olympics Games qualifier between the Banyana Banyana of South Africa and the Super Falcons of Nigeria. The Falcons have missed out on the Olympics in the past three editions and are hoping to bounce back. However, the other key national team football issues could be discussed further at a later date as the 13th African Games remain centre stage. There are various angles to the discussions on the AG but I still have to start with football. As popular as the game is, football is not a major sport in any big multi-sports events like the AG and the Olympic Games.

Nigeria as a football-loving country will always take the results of the matches seriously. The women’s team, the Falconets, were glorious by beating all the opponents to qualify for the very final of the football event but only lost 2-1 to host Ghana in the final after 120 minutes. On the other hand, the national U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, crumbled like a pack of cards at the games. In the three matches played Nigeria lost to Senegal and Uganda but defeated South Sudan. The one win was not enough to take the team coached by Ladan Bosso out of the group stage. It was a rude shock. Currently, Nigeria has the best record on the continent but in recent times, Bosso has been rubbishing that record.

I cannot recall the number of times this same man has handled the Flying Eagles. Failure after failure, but the NFF, surprisingly under different administrations, will always bring back Bosso. Enough is enough! The Flying Eagles have played in the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup twice but not under Bosso. His best has been two quarter-final appearances at the World Cup and several failures on the continental stage. Why the NFF always brings him back is a mystery not many can unravel. After the failure in Accra, Ghana, Bosso should just go. He should try his luck more with the domestic clubs.

Enough of his mediocrity with the Flying Eagles. On the games proper, Team Nigeria has performed well overall with a but. There is the big difference between the country and Egypt in the medals table. Nigeria should be thinking about closing this gap by making impact in events that involve more medals like swimming and gymnastics. These two sports have more than 40 medals each at stake and the fact that Nigeria cannot compete to win at least 10 or 15 gold from each of these sports means that emerging overall champions of the continental games won’t be easy and it cannot be soon.

The exploits of Nigerian women at the games should however be emphasized. In wrestling, Nigerian women had a clean sweep with Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborodudu, Mercy Genesis and others wining six gold medals. Wrestling federation boss, Daniel Igali, deserves huge praise for this efforts but funny enough the men only won three silver medals. In athletics, it was also ladies all the way with Tobi Amusan winning two gold medals in the 100m hurdles event and the women’s 4x100m relay. In the mixed relays, it was also a lady, Omolara Ogunmakinju, who ran a fantastic last leg for Nigeria to clinch gold. The country’s women have been outstanding while the men are just hanging in.

It was also a surprise that the fastest man and woman titles in the competition eluded Nigeria as athletes from The Gambia and Liberia won the 100m women and men events. Sprints happen to be Nigeria’s core area but over time, this is no longer the case. The gold medal won in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays further gave a boost to the country’s feat in athletics.

The federation also deserves commendation by relying largely on more home-based athletes for the games and they did not disappoint. Nigeria can build on the AG feat by working hard to do well at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This won’t be easy but if the ministry works hard with the federation, Nigeria will shine in Paris.