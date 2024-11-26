New Telegraph

November 26, 2024
November 26, 2024
AG COAS Seeks Senate’s Support For More Budgetary Allocation

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has solicited for more budgetary allocation for the Nigerian Army to enable it to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and provide accommodation for soldiers.

Oluyede made the appeal when he received the Senate Committee on Army led by Sen. Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua on a condolence visit yesterday in Abuja.

The army, he said, has been recruiting about 15,000 personnel yearly but is yet to provide commensurate accommodation to house them. He expressed worries that the army might face challenges of accommodating the soldiers when the current security challenges stabilised and they return to barracks.

He said: “It is important for me to reiterate that Nigeria belongs to all of us and without your support, it would be very difficult for us to secure Nigeria.

