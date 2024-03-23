AG Athletics: Nigeria Win 11 Gold, Surpass 2019 Results

Team Nigeria ended the 13th edition of the African Games as the best team in athletics while surpassing their 2019 achievement where the team finished with nine gold in second position behind Kenya. The final day of the athletics event saw Nigeria adding two more gold medals, the men’s javelin throw where Chinecherem Nnamdi finished first with a throw of 81.74m, a new National Record for Nigeria.

It was another glorious outing for quarter miler, Omolara Ogunmakinju, who like she did on the second day of the athletics where she anchored the 4x400m mixed relay team to victory, as she also anchored the women’s 4x400m relay team to another gold. The quartet of Esther Joseph Patience Okon-George, Brittany Ogunmokun and Ogunmakinju finished the race in 3:27.29 ahead of Zambia who finished second in a new Zambia National Record of 3:31.85 and Botswana in third position with time of 3:33.44.

The men’s 4x400m relay team had to settled for the bronze medal behind Zambia and Botswana. In other events competed for on the final day, Oyesade Olatoye won silver in the women’s Shot Put while Olayin- ka Olajide and Consider Ekanem won silver and bronze medal respectively in 200m for women and men. Nigeria ended the athletics event with 11 gold, six silver and four bronze medals ahead of Ethiopia and South Africa in second and third position respectively