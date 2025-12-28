AFWN: Show Stopping Gele, Iro and Buba By Adejoke

The 11th edition of African Fashion Week Nigeria, which took place at J.Randal Yoruba Culture centre, Lagos had several remarkable Nigerian designers showcase their pieces on the runway.

One of the designers, whose collection walked the runway was Gele By Adejoke. The collection was a reminder that a Nigerian party cannot be complete without a sophisticated, Showstopper gele head gear, Iro and Buba or the native skirt and blouse.

The collection had the flare fit for the party season, detailed to suit potential brides, Asoebi girls, Bride’s and Groom’s mum. Speaking at the fashion show which was the grand finale of the two-day event, The convener and Founder, African Fashion Week Nigeria and African Fashion Week London, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, said they were thrilled to see how the world has embraced Nigerian indigenous designs.

She noted that the objective of the fashion week was to showcase Nigerian and African talent to the world and that objective is always met every year the fashion week takes place.