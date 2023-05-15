Aftermath Of 2023 General Election: Crisis Rocks Edo APC

Some APC members In Owan East Local Government Area of the Edo State under the aegis, Critical Stakeholders, have risen against the Director-General, Tinubu/Shettima and Adams Oshiomhole Campaign Council in Edo North, Abdulganiyu Lawani over alleged financial impropriety and other alleged infractions.

A petition addressed to the State Chairman of the party and signed by one Abdulahi Isah who has denied being the author of the petition raised nine allegations against Lawani and then want the issues investigated.

The petition said that Lawani should be removed as the leader of the APC in the council, made to refund funds to the party, and then seek the permission of the party to institute a legal case against him in court.

They accused him of not properly accounting for various monies running into millions of naira donated for mobilization and logistics during the campaigns and for the elections of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as senator-elect for Edo North, Professor Julius Ihonvbere for the House of Representatives and Henry Okaka for the state House of Assembly.

Lawani was also accused of not giving proper accounts of hundreds of bags of rice donated by political leaders for the people.

When contacted, the state chairman of the party, Col (Dr) David Imuse (rtd) said he was out of the country and was not aware of the petition yet.

On his part, Lawani denied the allegations against him and accused a chieftain of the party in the area, Hon Fred Omoigberai of being behind the petition.

He said “I am a self-made man and I have used my personal resources for the party. They claimed in the petition that I collected money meant for aspirants, how can I collect money from a boy who is my own, who is always with me? They said I should bring the money meant for members of the party to be shared by leaders and I refused and insisted that the money was meant for a purpose and would be diverted”