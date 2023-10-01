Aftermath of 2023 Elections: Ex- Kaduna Gov, Yero Dumps PDP

Kaduna State former Governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mukhtar Ramalan Yero has resigned his membership of the party months after the 2023 general elections.

Yero an ally of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo was the deputy governor to late governor Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa in 2011. However, following the death of Yakowa in a helicopter crash in Bayelsa State on December 15, 2012, Yero became the Governor of Kaduna State.

The resignation letter dated 29th September 2023, which took effect from 30th September 2023, was personally signed by Yero and addressed to the ward Chairman, PDP in Kaura ward, Kaura, Zaria Local government of the State.

Ex – Governor Yero’s resignation is coming barely 48 hours after the petition of the PDP’s candidate, Isah Ashiru in the March 18 governorship election was dismissed by the tribunal.