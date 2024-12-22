After Years Of Darkness, Light Restored  To C’River Federal Secretariat

Share

The Heads of Federal Establishments in Cross River State have celebrated the restoration of light at the secretariat located along the Murtala Mohammed highway in Calabar after many years of darkness.

Speaking at the end of year party at the weekend, Chairman, Heads of Federal Establishments in the state, Dr Rita Akpan, while highlighting her achievements, disclosed that for years, there was no light at the federal secretariat but her administration was able to sort out the problem and brought light to the secretariat for the first time.

He “The Association has facilitated collaborations, foster inter-professionalism and excellence and recently restored the challenge of no light at the federal secretariat complex.”

She sued for unity among the heads of Federal Establishments, noting that without unity, nothing can be achieved.

She urged the various heads of the federal establishments located in the state to remain focused, saying: “As we approach the festive period, I wish everyone a period of joy, merriment, love and long life, but always remember to stay focused and strive for excellence.”

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of awards to various categories of beneficiaries.

