After The Blame Game, Who Bells The Cat?

A couple of events unfolded during the week. They were quite unprecedented even by our standards where we have become used to being treated to all sorts of absurdities. The opening stanza took place in Abuja where the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, threw aside all pretences and niceties and bluntly said the past administration, led by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, had bankrupted the country.

Speaking during the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference on Monday, Ribadu said the incumbent government, under President Bola Tinubu, had inherited a “bankrupt country.” Ribadu said the Federal Government is “paying back what was taken.” “We are facing very serious budgetary constraints. It is okay for me to tell you. It is fine for you to know. We have a very serious situation. “We have inherited a very difficult country, a bankrupt country to the extent that we are paying back what was taken. It is serious.

“But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements, including that of the armed forces,” he said. Ironically, Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was appointed by Buhari as the Director of Field Operations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the run-up to the 2019 polls. As we all know, Buhari was declared winner of the 2019 presidential election, and he went on to serve as president for a second term of four years.

Coming from a senior government official, Ribadu’s broadside against a former President was unparalleled as most times new governments shy away from directly criticising former heads of government – particularly when they belong to the same political party – and even when they do, they often do not lay the blame squarely on the President. Most often, it is officials who served in the previous government that are held culpable and even then the accusations are often couched in innuendos and never said so bluntly.

It is highly inconceivable that the former anti-corruption supremo would have made such caustic remarks against the man, who only until May 29 this year, was the undisputed leader of the same party Ribadu belongs to, without approval from the top echelons of the present administration, which incidentally Buhari played a prominent role in getting it voted into office.

The shockwaves from Ribadu’s earth-shattering comments were still bouncing around the country when the second broadside against the former president was launched some 3,423 kilometres away by none other than the man who replaced him in Aso Rock – Bola Tinubu! Speaking on Monday night, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, while advancing negotiations concerning a multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility from the Islamic Development Bank to fund a multi-sectorial portfolio of infrastructure projects at the federal and sub-national levels in Nigeria, Tinubu said his administration inherited serious liabilities from his predecessors.

The former Lagos State governor also lamented that Nigeria has serious deficits in port and power infrastructure as well as agro-allied facilities, thus inadvertently casting aspersions over claims by his immediate predecessor who had repeatedly insisted that he was plunging the nation into debt because he was borrowing money to fund infrastructure development of the country. “We inherited serious liabilities, but also assets from our predecessors.

We do not make any excuses,” Tinubu had said. These are very strong words coming from the man who was the main beneficiary of Buhari’s ‘magnanimity’ after telling the whole world while campaigning in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital in the run-up to the presidential poll, that it was his turn (emilokan) to take over from the former military ruler. Many believe that it was this outburst that played a prominent role in ensuring that the man from Daura did not dash Tinubu’s presidential dream.

And in continuing with the Buhari bashing theme 24 hours after the Ribadu and Tinubu comments, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammad Sanusi II, also aimed at the former president, blaming him for triggering inflationary pressure in Nigeria and weakening the value of the naira. Speaking in Abuja at a two-day Premier Capital Markets Day Event, the former CBN Governor said Buhari’s eight years saw the rapid expansion of the apex bank’s balance sheet through ways and means, which led to rising inflation and weakening of the local currency.

Incidentally, while the comments from Tinubu, Ribadu and Sanusi were quite startling, however, blaming previous governments for the nation’s woes had been the hallmark of Buhari and his administration who repeatedly blamed everything wrong on the man he replaced in Aso Rock, Goodluck Jonathan, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, while this was to have been expected since they were two different political parties, this time around, it is a classic case of ‘dog eating dog’ since they not only belong to the same party (APC), but there is no denying the fact that Tinubu had also played a prominent role in ensuring the party became the first to oust another incumbent in 2015 and then repeatedly defended the policies and actions of the Buhari administration.

Conversely, the million naira question now is will all those that ‘bankrupted’ the nation be made to account for making the nation the poverty capital of the world? Incidentally, this unwanted record was achieved during the previous administration and yet we had officials of that government insisting that all was well in the country. Thus, even in August 2021, for the second time, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar warned the Buhari administration not to squander the wealth of future generations, through its excessive borrowing, which meant the nation was spending over 90 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing;

but he was derided by the Presidency, rather than heeding his warning and proffered solution. Sadly, his case was like what happened some 40 years when the late leader of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Chief Obafemi Awolowo, had been vilified by officials of the then-ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN) for warning that dark clouds were hovering over the nation’s economy due to their profligacy. Unfortunately, not too long after Awo’s warning, the nation’s economy tanked, plunging millions of Nigerians into financial misery!

It is thus very clear that the only way we can put an end to this circle of suffering and smiling is by ensuring that those in charge of piloting the affairs of the nation should be honestly and selflessly committed to the best of their ability. And, where they are found to have failed the nation, Nigerians should on no account allow them to walk away freely without being made to pay for their failings.