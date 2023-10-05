After Struggling In EPL, Onuachu Regains Form In Turkey

READ ALSO:

Reports claimed that the 29-year-old out-of-favour Nigeria international had to accept a pay cut before he could seal the loan deal.

Fortunately for Paul Onuachu, he has been on fire since he arrived at the Turkish club. So far this season, he has played three times for Trabzonspor in which he scored three goals and provided one assist.

With his goal against Pendikspor on Saturday, September 30, Paul Onuachu made Super Lig history by becoming the first player to ever score in each of his first three games.

The goal was his 167th club goal in all competitions after playing for KRC Genk, Midtjylland, Vejle Boldklub, Southampton, and Trabzonspor.

In reaction to his current form, Paul Onuachu said, “I’m back to my best.

“Everybody here played a big role in making me settle in and I just want to give my best to the team and help them win games and make the fans happy as well.

It was not easy at the start of the year but I’m happy to have begun my career on a good note here at Trabzonspor and I want to keep improving in every game and prove again that I have it.”