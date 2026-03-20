After Six Miscarriages, Judikay Welcomes Second Child

Nigerian gospel singer, Judith Kanayo, better known as Judikay and her husband, Pastor Anselem Opara, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Shekinah Umechukwu Opara.

The couple announced the birth on Friday, March 20, via their social media handle, noting that the baby was born on February 14, 2026.

Taking to her Instagram page, Judikay described Shekinah as “God’s literal love gift to us.”

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She wrote, “On the 14th of February 2026, we welcomed our second baby: Shekinah Umechukwu Opara; The Breath and Manifest Glory of the Lord.

She is God’s literal love gift to us. Have you seen the Lord fail? Jesus has the final (scratch that) ONLY say. We are raising this praise RIWÒTITÒ HALLELUYAH so loud! All Glory to Jesus.”

This announcement is coming years after battles with infertility issues, including six miscarriages, one of which happened in February 2025.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Judikay opened up on her emotional journey of several miscarriages, asking herself, “Jesus, where are You?” in her lowest points while clinging to her faith.

The testimony’s effect has been enhanced by Shekinah’s birth precisely one year after the agonising loss; many have described it as a potent reminder of divine timing and restoration.